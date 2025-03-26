Royal opening for Suvarnabhumi’s Midfield Satellite-1.

Midfield Satellite 1 (SAT-1) has opened at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport along with the new third runway. His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana presided over the grand opening. Their Majesties were warmly received by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Samut Prakan Governor Supamit Chinsri, and senior executives of Airports of Thailand PCL (AOT), including President Kerati Kijmanawat and the Suvarnabhumi Airport General Manager Kittipong Kittikachorn.

His Majesty led a Buddhist merit-making ceremony in the departure hall, offering prayers and lighting candles before the revered Phra Buddha Navarat Bophit image. He unveiled the SAT-1 signage by pressing a button, as monks chanted blessings.

The design and construction of SAT-1 is part of AOT’s Phase 2 of the Suvarnabhumi Airport Development Project. The third runway is 4,000m long and 60m wide, and boosts the airport’s flight handling from 68 to 94 flights per hour, or approximately 800-1,000 flights daily. Together, SAT-1 and the third runway increase the airport’s annual passenger capacity from 45 million to 60 million.

