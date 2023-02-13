TakeOff forum returns at Göteborg Landvetter Airport

Göteborg Landvetter Airport in Sweden hosted the aviation industry forum event TakeOff on Feb 3 after a hiatus of several years due to the pandemic. The event took place alongside the delayed inauguration of the expanded terminal, which has been in operation since summer 2020.

The new terminal section is 200m long and adds 18,500m2 of space. On April 28, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will launch a direct route from the airport’s expanded terminal to New York.

TakeOff is a forum for discussing the aviation industry’s development and technology and its importance for Swedish trade and industry. After a pause of several years, TakeOff resumed with around 120 participants in attendance. Jonas Abrahamsson, Swedavia’s president and CEO, and Anna Strömwall, the airport director, welcomed attendees to a seminar focused on the climate transition, future air travel and connectivity with the rest of the world.

Anna Strömwall, airport director of Göteborg Landvetter Airport, said, “I am really pleased that we have finally inaugurated the new terminal properly and at the same time resumed our TakeOff meetings after a pause of several years. It feels important to both spotlight our new terminal and talks together about how we future-proof air travel.”

“We can once again have a positive outlook for the future, and the new terminal has enabled the increased air traffic and destination development that we have seen and see ahead of us. The new terminal section, which separates arriving and departing non-Schengen passengers, has been an essential requirement for attracting more international airlines and routes to our airport. There are strong links between Sweden and the US and New York has long been high on the Gothenburg region’s wish list of new direct routes from Göteborg Landvetter.”