Travelers want more human-centered, personalized airport experiences, says ACI World

Passengers are demanding more human-centered, personalized and memorable airport experiences, according to the latest ASQ Global Traveller Survey from ACI World. This means moving beyond transactional interactions to create experiences that connect with passengers’ emotions, values and well-being – reducing anxiety, building trust and enhancing comfort, the organization says.

The sixth edition of ACI World’s flagship report draws on insights from 4,125 travelers across 30 countries. It serves as a global benchmark to measure long-term shifts in traveler attitudes and behaviors – enabling airports to plan to meet evolving expectations.

The key trends ACI World identified were as follows:

From customer to human experience: Human connection – empathy, proactive staff interactions and genuine assistance – grows in importance alongside technology-driven efficiency. Forty-four percent of travelers currently feel airport employees demonstrate empathy, and 48% perceive proactive support, highlighting an opportunity for airports to differentiate;

Human connection – empathy, proactive staff interactions and genuine assistance – grows in importance alongside technology-driven efficiency. Forty-four percent of travelers currently feel airport employees demonstrate empathy, and 48% perceive proactive support, highlighting an opportunity for airports to differentiate; Technology and personalization: Travelers show strong interest in off-airport solutions that let them arrive ‘ready to fly,’ including remote check-in, off-airport bag drop and biometric verification. Willingness to use biometric solutions climbed to 72% in 2025 (57% in 2021), highlighting growing demand for a seamless travel experience;

Travelers show strong interest in off-airport solutions that let them arrive ‘ready to fly,’ including remote check-in, off-airport bag drop and biometric verification. Willingness to use biometric solutions climbed to 72% in 2025 (57% in 2021), highlighting growing demand for a seamless travel experience; Creating meaningful moments: Airports that combine operational efficiency with memorable experiences achieve the highest satisfaction; travelers particularly value local touches that convey a sense of place, from regional cuisine to products. Forty-four percent of travelers say local food connects them to a destination, while 40% value local products in shops, to reflect the identity of their destinations;

Airports that combine operational efficiency with memorable experiences achieve the highest satisfaction; travelers particularly value local touches that convey a sense of place, from regional cuisine to products. Forty-four percent of travelers say local food connects them to a destination, while 40% value local products in shops, to reflect the identity of their destinations; Well-being across the journey: Clean, quiet, thoughtfully designed spaces that promote calm and comfort continue to positively shape the airport experience;

Clean, quiet, thoughtfully designed spaces that promote calm and comfort continue to positively shape the airport experience; Sustainability with visible impact: Travelers are most receptive to sustainability initiatives that are concrete and rooted in the local community. Although sustainability is not regarded as the airport’s primary social mission, initiatives that promote employment, tourism and transportation infrastructure, as well as environmental conservation, shape travelers’ perceptions. Forty-nine percent of travelers say that supporting local and regional tourism adds the most community value, while 42% point to airport job creation.

“Today’s traveler has evolved beyond wanting just a faster experience, to one that is more experiential and human,” said ACI World director-general Justin Erbacci. “Travelers want technology that removes friction and people who serve with empathy. They expect personalized, ready-to-fly options available before they reach the airport, spaces that are calm and comfortable, relatable local flavor and recognizable social responsibility.”

The report was supported by Idemia as the Platinum Advisory Partner. NACO and Plaza Premium Group also sponsored the work.

