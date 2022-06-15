Veovo partners with Swedavia at Passenger Terminal Expo

Airport technology company Veovo has announced its partnership with airport operator Swedavia at Passenger Terminal Expo.

The companies have partnered to introduce environmental emissions incentives at Stockholm Arlanda Airport and Gothenburg Landvetter Airport in Sweden – and to incentivize airlines to switch to more efficient aircraft. Automated emission charges will be calculated with Veovo’s revenue management software and industry emission data sets.

Swedavia recently introduced the CO2 and NOX Emission Charges following a Swedish government requirement that airport charges should be differentiated for environmental purposes. The charge adjustments will penalize those with higher emissions while rewarding cleaner aircraft – with an overall airport revenue-neutral effect.

According to Swedavia, the intelligent automation and flexibility of Veovo’s revenue management software enabled the operator to rapidly introduce these emission charges while providing confidence in the accuracy of the billing process. Calculations are kept transparent to the airlines through easy-to-understand invoices.

James Williamson, CEO of Veovo, said, “The industry’s drive toward increased sustainability and carbon neutrality requires a toolkit of innovative technologies and approaches, including charging that rewards cleaner aircraft. We are pleased that our aeronautical billing engine with complete charge flexibility will support Swedavia in their initiative.”

Lena Wennberg, chief sustainable development officer at Swedavia, said, “Swedavia wants travel of the future to be sustainable. For many years we have actively worked toward a transition to more sustainable travel via our airports. By the end of 2020, Swedavia became completely fossil-free in our airport operations. Fossil-free renewable HVO-diesel is now being fueled at our airports. Within the Swedish government’s initiative, Fossil-free Sweden, with which we work, there are also goals for domestic flights to be completely fossil-free by 2030. For international traffic, all airplanes taking off from Swedavia’s airports must be fossil-free by 2045.”