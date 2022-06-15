Thales launches airport scanner at Passenger Terminal Expo

At Passenger Terminal Expo, Thales has launched a stationary, compact and lightweight cabin baggage explosive detection system (EDS CB) designed to eliminate the need for passengers to take items out of their luggage at security.

Helixview is a C3-compliant scanner (next EDS CB standard) that combines x-ray nanotechnology-based electronic scanning and 3D imaging reconstruction. With this solution installed at checkpoints, passengers will no longer need to remove items from their luggage.

The technology can detect all forms of prohibited items: explosives, knives or even weapons that have been dismantled and positioned in separate parts across several bags. Artificial intelligence (AI) is leveraged to detect and interpret threats. The system then instantly provides the operator with a threat/no threat instruction for the bag.

Thales has endeavored to reduce the size, weight and overall footprint of Helixview to enable airports to optimize their space. Instead of heavy parts that require two people to lift them out of the machine for repair, the mechanics of this system have no moving parts or vibrations. This means that anything that needs to be replaced can be done so quickly and easily. The Helixview product is aiming for certification by the end of 2023.

Yannick Assouad, executive vice president of avionics at Thales, said, “I am very pleased to present Helixview, our new airport scanner. I am sure that passengers will appreciate the new smoother and faster security checks using attractively and ergonomically designed systems. This new technology will bring higher security and comfort with an optimal cost-performance ratio.”