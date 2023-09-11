Alltheway leverages SITA technology to power doorstep baggage delivery service

French startup Alltheway is using SITA technology to power its home and hotel baggage collection service.

Passengers traveling from Paris, France, can have their bags collected and checked in from their home or city center hotel and delivered directly to their destination. The company will also soon release an airport carousel bag pick-up and city delivery solution.

Alltheway enables passengers and airlines to track bags on and off airport using SITA Bag Journey. Alltheway integrates its service with an airline’s tracking system and shares real-time baggage tracking information for every step of the off-airport journey. Alltheway also receives the baggage tracking data collected during the airport’s handling operations; this information is then shared with the passenger through the Alltheway app.

Agents also leverage SITA’s Flight Data Global which provides information on customer flight check-in and departure times. This helps agents plan pick-up times and ensure bags arrive at the airport on time.

Emilie Gazeau, CEO and founder at Alltheway, said, “We have seen a growing demand for off-airport baggage services from a wide range of passengers, including families that have a huge number of bags to transport or business travelers that need the freedom to move across the city without being burdened by their baggage. With SITA, we can connect the dots between the airline and passenger so that we deliver the traveler the peace of mind that their bags are in safe hands.”

Sergio Colella, president of Europe at SITA, said, “Looking at the findings of SITA’s 2023 Passenger IT Insights report, passengers have made it clear that they expect to book more intermodal trips in the coming year while expressing a strong interest in technology to streamline processes such as baggage handling across the entire journey. With our baggage solutions, we are pleased to deliver that experience to Alltheway’s customers.”