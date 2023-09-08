Denver Airport updates strategy to minimize vehicle theft

Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado, in partnership with the Denver Police Department (DPD), has begun implementing measures to address auto and catalytic converter thefts within the airport’s parking lots.

From January 1 to July 31, 2023, a total of 378 vehicles were reported stolen from DEN parking lots, over which timeframe more than seven million vehicles have parked at DEN’s 51,000 parking spaces, which encompass 53 square miles.

To reduce auto and catalytic converter thefts, DEN has bolstered security patrols within its parking lots, deploying contract security personnel and police officers. This increased presence serves as a strong deterrent to potential criminals and provides an immediate response to any suspicious activity. In a move to enhance surveillance capabilities, DEN is in the process of acquiring 15 Halo cameras, strategically positioned throughout the parking lots. These advanced cameras are mobile and designed to monitor high-activity areas, discouraging criminal behavior and enabling rapid response and video evidence collection in case of incidents. DEN is also working to install additional permanent security cameras to provide complete coverage of all surface parking lots. This comprehensive camera network is intended to further fortify DEN’s security infrastructure and aid in proactive monitoring.

Alongside these plans, DEN has integrated technology that alerts security personnel when stolen vehicles enter key locations on airport property. This proactive approach can aid in preventing further criminal activities as stolen vehicles are often used for criminal activity, and assists law enforcement agencies in their efforts to apprehend criminals more quickly. DEN is also working with DPD to evaluate new barriers at key parking lot locations that will help to prevent criminals from leaving parking exit lanes and damaging gate arms.

DEN’s existing collaborative partnership with the Denver Police Department includes assigning police officers to DEN and DPD’s Denver auto theft team (DATT); offering free catalytic converter etching/protection kits to vehicle owners; the distribution of free steering wheel locks; and the DenverTrack program, where motorists can pre-authorize police access to their vehicles’ GPS for real-time tracking in the event of theft.

“Our commitment to the safety and security of our passengers, staff and their belongings is unwavering,” said Phil Washington, CEO of DEN. “DEN’s multifaceted strategy is a testament to our dedication to providing a safe environment within our parking lots. Through collaboration with law enforcement agencies and innovative security measures, we are taking proactive steps to minimize auto thefts and damages.”

Read more of the latest security updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.