Alstef Canada deploys Bagsort software at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport

Alstef Canada has successfully deployed an improved version of its Bagsort sortation allocation control (SAC) software at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport in Canada that will enable US Customs Border Protection (CBP) to perform pre-clearance of passengers on Canadian soil, which requires processing data related to baggage and passengers.

The main deliverables of this project were to facilitate advanced routing logic, including airport-specific business rules, full integration with airline systems, Baggage Image Weight Identification System (BIWIS) functionality including, weight, image capture, custom level 1 (with weight and imaging), custom level 2 (with passengers and bags), bag management and US CBP interaction with automated bag recall. The solution also controls the Early Bag Storage (EBS) system, which comprises 450 individual conveyors.

“This is a major project where we successfully deployed our new version of Bagsort for ADM [the airport operator]– one of our long-standing, key customers,” said Paul Marty, Alstef Group IT software project manager. “Teamwork was fundamental to ensure the knowledge transfer of the development team to the operations team and to guarantee a smooth rollout.”

Alstef Canada system expert Abdel Eddaoui commented, “The trust and transparency of the various stakeholders involved in this project was as important as our ability to map all the data flows to the precision of the detailed specification. As we celebrate this major milestone, I would like to thank the entire team for their contribution to this project including the ADM validation team for maintaining best practices, and the dedication of the Alstef Canada team who led the test phase through to the successful commissioning of the solution.”