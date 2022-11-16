Veovo and OneAlpha partner to optimize airport slots, capacity and resources

Veovo has formed a global strategic partnership with OneAlpha, an airport slot management and capacity planning company, giving operators the ability to streamline the slot approval process while maximizing the use of runway, apron and terminal capacity and resources.

The integration of OneAlpha’s tools with Veovo’s Airport Operational Database (AODB) and Resource Management System (RMS) removes system and communication barriers between airlines and airport slot and planning teams for faster, more accurate decision-making in dynamic-operating environments.

OneAlpha’s cloud-based slot management tool automates the slot request-to-approval process from one central tool, checking requests against runway, apron and terminal capacity and saving time for slot coordinators and airport management. Once the slot is confirmed, the integration with Veovo’s resource management tool enables a seamless handover to strategic planners to optimize resource planning in and outside the terminal, including stands, gates, counters and baggage belts. Future, and often last minute, schedule change requests can also be quickly evaluated and automatically integrated into the tactical planning horizon, freeing up experts to focus only on the most complex scenarios.

Carl Jones, CEO of OneAlpha, said, “We’re delighted to partner with Veovo to make it even easier for airports to access our next-generation slot coordination and airport capacity technology through Veovo’s software portfolio. By bringing our tools together, we can offer operators and their partners greater confidence and reliability in their planning by ensuring schedule demands always match capacity for smoother planning and operations.”

According to the companies, the partnership supports long-term planning and regulatory reporting. OneAlpha’s tool allows operators to forecast the impact of infrastructure improvement or maintenance works on capacity, enhancing operational and commercial decision-making. And, with resource usage data from Veovo’s RMS fed back into the slot planning process, airports can simplify regulatory reporting and fine-tune future slot allocations – in a continual improvement cycle.

James Williamson, CEO of Veovo, added, “At Veovo, we continue to seek smarter ways to use new technologies and collaborate with partners with the goal of making airport operations more efficient. The strategic partnership with OneAlpha is an important step forward in removing many manual airport processes to facilitate better, faster operational decision-making across all time horizons, from slot management and capacity planning to the day of operations.”