Royal Schiphol Group to increase number of electric charging points

Royal Schiphol Group plans to install up to 10,000 charging stations for electric vehicles by 2030, across the various Royal Schiphol Group airports.

There are now around 400 public electric vehicle (EV) charge points at Schiphol airport. This project will increase the capacity for passengers with EVs in the coming years and has awarded contracts to Ecotap and FIMIH for the supply of the charging stations. In addition, these new contracts will also offer opportunities to provide charging capacity for electric lorries, buses and ground-handling vehicles.

The group has asserted that charging stations are key to achieving emission-free airports by 2030. As part of this, all of its vehicles will be electric – from ground handling to hotel shuttles and everything in between. These measures are expected to improve the airport’s infrastructure, contribute to local air quality and strengthen Schiphol’s sustainability initiatives.

In addition to expanding the number of charging stations, Royal Schiphol Group entered a tender and collaboration with FIMIH to manage the charging stations and with FIMIH and partner Maxem for the provision of a smart digital platform. With the advent of this charge point operator (CPO) platform, all charging facilities will be able to be centrally monitored and controlled. The digital CPO platform enables charging facilities to be intelligently organized and even linked to energy generated by solar panels at airports. This is to prevent overloading the power grid and ensure users can charge renewably generated energy when the sun is shining.