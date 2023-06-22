Alstef Group to upgrade baggage handling systems at two Mexican airports

Alstef Group has been awarded a contract to upgrade the terminal baggage handling systems at two airports in Mexico – Tepic International Airport and Puerto Escondido International Airport.

Scheduled for commissioning by mid-2024, the projects encompass comprehensive baggage handling systems for departure and arrival processes at both airports. The new Tepic International Airport Terminal departures system will include a total of 23 check-in positions, an explosive-detection system (EDS), screening line, a make-up carousel and an out-of-gauge (OOG) line equipped with screening capabilities. The arrivals system includes three reclaim carousels and an OOG line with integrated screening.

The new Puerto Escondido International Airport Terminal will include 16 check-in positions, one EDS screening line, a make-up lateral and an OOG line equipped with screening capabilities. The arrivals system will offer three reclaim carousels and an OOG line with integrated screening.

