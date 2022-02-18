Alstef to install AGV BagXone at Belgrade Airport

Vinci Airports will install Alstef Group’s BagXone automated guided vehicle at Belgrade Airport in Serbia.

BagXone will perform the transfer of post-screening suspect baggage to the search room and then facilitate their return (after verification) to the final sorting area. The solution will be in operation at the airport by the end of 2022 and forms part of a broader baggage system upgrade contract signed at the end of last year with Vinci’s s construction engineering subsidiary Vinci Constructions Grands Projets.

This installation follows Vinci Airports’ testing period at Rennes Bretagne Airport in France and in Proavia’s AirportLab, a framework designed to enable companies to trial their technology in a real airport context. This agreement between Vinci Airports and Alstef Group has several phases. The first phase, which took place in 2021, was the operational testing of the AGV solution BagXone in the baggage delivery room at the airport’s reclaim area. The various functionalities tested were target and contour navigation, speed, security, baggage pick-up/drop-off on conveyors and bypassing.

At the same time, a framework was set up to facilitate the exchange of technical information between the airport and Alstef Group’s AGV expertise center in Mordelles, a few kilometers from the airport. At the beginning of 2022 the completion of this first phase enabled the team to begin operational testing of the latest BagXone developments.

An operational BagXone will be presented on Alstef Group’s booth at Passenger Terminal Expo 2022 which takes place in Paris, France, on June 15-17, 2022.