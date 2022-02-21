Ground broken on third hotel for Manchester Airport business park

Airport City Manchester, a new £1bn (US$1.4bn) business park adjacent to Manchester Airport, has commenced work on the construction of a 412-bedroom Tribe hotel, which is the first of its kind in the UK.

Set in the business park’s hotel district, Tribe will be the third new hotel to be built at the development, following the 280-bed Holiday Inn and a 262-bed Ibis Budget, which are due to open in summer 2022.

Once complete, the nine-story, 12,300m2 Tribe hotel will feature 412 rooms, a restaurant and bar, a gym and a crew lounge for airline staff. The 24-month build program is being undertaken by MY Construction, which was awarded the £42m (US$57m) contract in 2021. The hotel is expected to be fully operational in Q1 2024.

Yoav Tal, the managing director of MY Construction, said, “We’re delighted to have been awarded this latest contract at Airport City Manchester. During the past 16 years we’ve delivered over 2,500 keys of premium hotel developments across the country, so it’s great to be working with the Airport City Manchester development team and Accor on building what will be the first Tribe hotel in the UK.”

Gareth Jackson, group property managing director at Manchester Airports Group (MAG), said, “Seeing construction commence on our third hotel on-site is another fantastic landmark at Airport City Manchester. The hotel district is a key element of the development, providing a crucial amenity cluster between The Hut Group campus, the wider business district and one of the UK’s busiest airports.

“Bringing Tribe to site demonstrates our ongoing commitment to catering for those quality and forward-thinking brands looking for the scale, opportunity and connectivity that Airport City Manchester offers occupiers. We’re looking forward to the hotel opening in 2024.”

Key contractors involved in the design, project management and construction of the project include MY Construction, Faithful+Gould, AECOM, Dexter Moren Associates, Meinhardt, Rusupo and NBM.