London City Airport installs seven electric car charging stations

London City Airport has installed seven charging stations for passengers, staff and the black cab (taxi) community.

The initial installment will include three 50kW rapid and four 22kW fast-charging points, of which one 50kW charger will be specially designated for use by black cabs. The remaining rapid and fast chargers will be located in the airport’s car parks and will be available to passengers, staff and minicabs.

The installation was completed by UK Power Networks Services, which manages the private electricity network of London City Airport. The service will be provided by BP Pulse and a rapid charge for passengers will cost 30p (US$0.41) per kWh, with payment possible either by credit card or via the BP Pulse app.

To promote sustainable journeys and make electric cars more affordable, a salary sacrifice finance scheme was offered to all London City Airport staff late last year, in partnership with Tusker. This will continue to be offered to new starters as the airport plans for a recruitment drive throughout 2022.

Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport, said, “Travel is about more than just a flight and we are committed to encouraging clean journeys, whether by electric car or by DLR, to and from London City. As we start to offer connections to more destinations and welcome returning and new passengers to the airport, I am hopeful that the electric charging stations will help re-affirm our position as the airport with the best sustainable transport links in the UK. This is certainly a service that I envisage growing as we set out our ambitions to reach net-zero later in the year and as the airport bounces back over the course of 2022.”

Robert Courts, UK Aviation Minister, said, “As we build back greener from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is great to see London City Airport leading the way in catering for the growing number of people who are switching to electric vehicles.”

Tony Blackwell, the project manager at UK Power Networks Services, said, “As London City Airport’s long-term strategic energy infrastructure partner, we are delighted to provide this installation supporting the Airport’s net zero and sustainability ambitions.”