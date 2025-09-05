Alstef to upgrade Nadi International’s baggage handling system

Fiji Airports has awarded the contract for the upgrade of the baggage handling system (BHS) at Nadi International Airport to Alstef Group.

The FJ$26m (US$11.5m) investment in the new BHS includes an award of FJ$8.1m (US$3.6m) to Alstef for the supply and installation of a conveyor belt system, and represents one of the largest operational upgrades at Nadi International.

In 2024, the airport welcomed 2.9 million passengers, and passenger volumes are projected to rise to 5.7 million by 2033 and eight million by 2048, underscoring an urgent need for future-ready airport systems.

Fiji Airports said the new project will deliver “a modern, more efficient and resilient baggage system”, including upgrading the check-in counter conveyor with dual conveyors to improve throughput during peak travel times.

The BHS upgrade project will also include a new outbound screening line with Standard 3 hold baggage screening (HBS) machines for improved security and efficiency, a large new make-up carousel that boosts capacity and operational flexibility, and automatic bag drops, delivered in partnership with Collins Aerospace.

The scope of work includes a phased replacement of all HBS machines with European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) Standard 3 and US Transportation Security Administration-approved technology, with the first unit already completed in England and expected to arrive in Fiji before the end of the year.

In related news, Airports Council International conducted a security review at Nadi in 2024