Baggage tracking system for arrivals goes live at Birmingham Airport

Credit: Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport in the UK now offers full IATA Resolution 753 Compliance following the installation of an interface between automated tag readers installed on the arrivals carousels and the Load&Track Baggage Management System provided by Luggage Logistics.

Luggage Logistics was chosen as a preferred provider by Birmingham Airport Limited (BAL) in 2019 following a competitive tender. Part of the scope was to ensure all carriers had a baggage management system that provided compliance with Resolution 753 with a key focus on automating the process wherever possible.

The final stage was an interface with the airport’s automated tag readers (ATRs) in the arrival halls. When combined with existing tracking for acceptance, loading and transfer, along with Load&Track’s inventory and reporting capabilities, airlines operating at Birmingham Airport now have all the information required to be fully compliant with Resolution 753.

Jo Hodson, head of IT Services for BAL, said, “The Load&Track BRS is an excellent product that meets all our baggage reconciliation and management requirements. The Luggage Logistics team’s specialist knowledge and experience was invaluable and allowed our project team to identify and manage risks effectively throughout the deployment. The system was made available ahead of schedule ensuring a smooth transition to the new BRS, which went live in March 2020.”

Adam Dalby, CEO of Luggage Logistics, added, “Birmingham Airport is our fourth UK airport deployment and I couldn’t be prouder to have them as one of our customers. The professional and forward-thinking Birmingham Airport team had the vision to ensure their new baggage management solution met all the IATA Resolution 753 requirements, and I look forward to seeing their airline customers benefiting for this industry initiative.”

