BagsID demonstrates innovative baggage capabilities at Aeroporti di Roma

BagsID has successfully showcased its new mobile recognition app and its future use for baggage biometrics in the Aeroporti di Roma Innovation Hub incubator program, created in partnership with LVenture Group. The incubator program, which took place at Rome Fiumicino Airport, provides a platform for innovative startups to demonstrate their ideas and technologies to stakeholders in the aviation industry.

Airport staff were able to use the BagsID app to scan a set of test bags. The image recognition technology provided feedback on the bag’s last known location and showed pictures of that exact bag in the baggage handling system.

Emanuele Calà, vice president of innovation and quality at Aeroporti di Roma (AdR), said, “What BagsID is developing is a revolution! At AdR, we believe in the future of baggage biometrics and the possibilities that will revolutionize the way baggage will travel. Not only will this benefit the way passengers travel, but it will also deliver a significant improvement in our handling processes and reliability of our airport.”

Dave Bakker, chief executive officer at BagsID, added, “We are thankful for the leadership role that Aeroporti di Roma has taken with their incubator program and we are delighted to have been able to demonstrate our innovative capabilities in improving the baggage process through the use of AI enhanced computer vision technology. We look forward working together with Aeroporti di Roma to deploy the next steps in our proof of concept.”

With over four billion bags checked in globally every year, baggage handling plays a critical role in the seamless door to door passenger journey and the sustainability drive in aviation. BagsID believes it has developed the first image-based baggage recognition solution for the airline industry by means of leveraging computer vision technology, providing valuable insights to airports and airlines to increase their performance and capacity.