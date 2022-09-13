Kelowna Airport prepares for 2023 terminal expansion project

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) in Canada has begun preparing for the air terminal building (ATB) expansion project that it has planned for 2023, subject to funding.

The ATB expansion project is expected to increase the security screening area, reduce the time it takes to clear security and expand the departures lounge to improve connections to aircraft gates and increase food and beverage options. Over the next decade, YLW intends to invest over C$270m (US$208m) in upgrades to airport infrastructure.

The enabling works include roadwork and lane closures in front of the terminal building. For the duration of construction, waiting along the front curb will be forbidden and all curbside metered parking in front of the terminal building will be removed. There will be ongoing changes to traffic flow and access throughout the fall. YLW will have directional signage and staff along the front curb to help guide visitors. Guests can still drop off and pick up in front of the facility, but parking will be restricted to the short- and long-term parking lots.

Sam Samaddar, airport director of YLW, said, “Our existing terminal building is already over capacity as we return to regular passenger numbers following Covid-19. It is important we prepare to make these large infrastructure improvements now so we can continue to serve our community into the future. We thank YLW passengers and guests for their patience as we complete this necessary work.”