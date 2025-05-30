EASA issues new recommendations on lithium batteries

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has published a new Safety Information Bulletin (SIB) highlighting the risks that lithium batteries may pose to safe air travel. The SIB was issued in response to an increased number of safety events involving lithium batteries carried by passengers on board commercial passenger aircraft. The batteries are present in items such as smartphones, e-cigarettes and laptop computers.

Passenger communication

This SIB calls on airlines to extend and reinforce their existing communication to passengers on the restrictions related to lithium battery transport, and appeals for the correct behaviors to mitigate the risks. It also notes the mandate to train airline and airport staff on the associated risks and to properly communicate dangerous goods restrictions to passengers.

Safety risk

Lithium batteries present a safety risk if, for example, they malfunction, there is a mechanical rupture or short circuit, or they are exposed to heat. The substances contained in the battery then react in an uncontrolled way, rather than gradually releasing their chemical energy in the form of current, which is the expected behavior of a battery. Lithium batteries can overheat, catch fire and/or release toxic smoke. If the item is packed in checked baggage, any issues cannot be dealt with swiftly, if at all. Some airports allow passengers to leave their electronic devices in their carry-on bags, whereas others require that these be removed for scanning.

E-cigarettes and power banks are seen as particularly dangerous and are forbidden in checked baggage. EASA notes that charging e-cigarettes is strictly forbidden, and power banks should not be charged or used to charge other items during the flight. “In general, batteries with a lower charge pose a lower risk, so it is preferable to carry such items on board at a lower state of charge, and fully charge them again on arrival,” EASA says.

Improving awareness

The SIB intends to create passenger awareness of the risks, and highlights the importance of communicating this information to passengers. The SIB also emphasizes the importance of training ground staff and cabin crews on all aspects of lithium battery risks, including dealing with an overheating battery in-flight, to ensure containment of any fire and mitigate the safety threats.

