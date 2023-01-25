Elenium to provide bag-drop units and self-service kiosks to Queenstown Airport

Automated self-service solutions company Elenium has been selected by Queenstown Airport in New Zealand to provide six bag-drop units and nine self-service kiosks by June 2023.

This installation forms part of the airport’s planned airport upgrade program – in addition to the 15 kiosks that were installed in 2019, along with full management and monitoring software. According to Elenium, this automation project will speed up the airport’s check-in process and could reduce passenger congestion by up to 60%.

Jo Learmonth, head of infrastructure delivery at Queenstown Airport, said, “We are pleased to partner with Elenium again on a technology solution to enhance customer experience at Queenstown Airport and support staff working here. We want to get passengers checked in as quickly and easily as possible and this investment will help us to achieve that.”

Aaron Hornlimann, CEO and co-founder of Elenium, said, “This project represents Queenstown Airport’s commitment to modernization and improving the customer experience. Nobody likes waiting in queues to check in or drop bags. Queenstown Airport has shown that self-service technologies can not only help at peak times, but they can provide a better passenger experience, encouraging those visitors to come back.”