Vanderlande dual-lane security system installed at Frankfurt Airport

Frankfurt International Airport in Germany has installed Vanderlande’s PAX MX2 dual-lane security system, the first installation of this technology in the world.

PAX MX2 enables passengers to divest and pick up their hand luggage from two parallel lanes before and after the screening machine. By offering similar throughput to conventional screening lanes at a shorter length, the solution also maximizes the airport’s limited floorspace, screening equipment and resources.

The system has been designed to shorten queueing times and make the security process more intuitive. Waist-height tray feeding, an empty tray recognition system (ETRS), an automated tray return system (ATRS) and a layout designed for optimal ergonomics have all been included to reduce the number of manual tasks to be performed by both agents and passengers.

In addition, PAX MX2 is integrated with Vanderlande’s PAX Multiplex screening software to provide improved operational efficiency, remote image analysis and data collection. This is expected to improve working conditions for agents and ensure available resources can be well-distributed at the checkpoint.

Andrew Manship, executive vice president airport and parcel solutions and board member of Vanderlande, said, “We’re delighted that Frankfurt Airport has chosen our PAX MX2 dual-lane concept, which is the first of its kind to receive certification in Germany. We are looking forward to strengthening and extending our relationship with the airport and will offer support through our local presence in Germany. The delivery of this world-first solution shows what can be achieved through close cooperation with our partner airports.”

Timothy Mathews, executive managing director of airport and parcel solutions at Vanderlande, added, “PAX MX2 is literally a perfect fit for Frankfurt Airport because it makes best use of limited space in their security checkpoints. Plus, the solution provides the optimal balance between delivering essential security requirements and operational efficiency.”