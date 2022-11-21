Geneva Airport to implement SITA self-service touchpoints

Geneva Airport in Switzerland will implement 15 of SITA’s Smart Path Scan and Fly Mini self-bag-drop units as well as 30 Smart Path TS6 kiosks, which include payment functionality, enabling self-service touchpoints through check-in, bag drop and security.

The solutions – which are expected to be in place for summer 2023 – are intended to reduce wait times and provide more flexibility to passengers. The airport will use SITA’s common-use payment solution with point-to-point encryption (P2PE) certification. This is to help passengers pay for additional services such as excess baggage or ski allowances, using contactless payment methods during the self-bag drop process.

TS6 kiosks are also biometrically enabled, ensuring the airport can introduce this functionality in the future. Once the biometric capability is activated, passengers will be able to complete various steps of the journey such as check-in and bag drop by scanning their face at each touchpoint.

Passengers flying long-haul can use SITA’s Smart Path boarding gates installed in the East Wing, where they scan their mobile to board the aircraft, making the boarding pass check touchless and automated. This is an extension of the self-service available at check-in and is part of a new experience where passengers can board long-haul flights directly from the gate without agent interaction.

SITA is also set to provide the airport with an airport operations system (AOS) to improve its operational processes and real-time information sharing to passengers and staff, airport wide. Incorporating airport operations management, intelligent resource allocation and real-time information sharing with staff and the public, Geneva Airport’s AOS is expected to offer a unified view of the airport environment to all stakeholders. The airport, airlines and ground handling teams expect to be able to better make timely decisions to support the behind-the-scenes operation.

André Schneider, CEO of Geneva Airport, said, “The investment in our terminal infrastructure is as much about the requirements for a new automated and more digitalized passenger journey today as it is about preparing for future requirements. It’s an exciting time for Geneva Airport, and we have a strong partner in SITA to support us on this journey.”

Sergio Colella, president for Europe at SITA, said, “Geneva Airport has underlined its commitment to delivering a seamless passenger journey with SITA. By leveraging the latest self-service technologies and harnessing the power of data, Geneva is increasing its capacity and taking the airport experience to the next level – improving customer satisfaction, shortening queues and reducing costs. With our over 20-year track record of supporting Geneva with smart technologies, we couldn’t be more excited to build on this partnership and help make the airport’s vision for a more seamless passenger journey a reality.”