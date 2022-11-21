Plaza Premium Group opens Blush Lounge at Heathrow Airport

Airport hospitality company Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has opened the Blush Lounge at London Heathrow Airport.

The Blush Lounge is a new brand developed by Plaza Premium Group. It is located at Terminal 4 and can accommodate up to 105 passengers at a time. The lounge features an entrance lobby, seating with a view of the runway, a buffet with koshered meals available upon request, and a wine menu.

The lounge is open from 3:00pm to 7:00pm daily except Friday to all travelers, regardless of airline or class of travel. Travelers can enjoy 20% off lounge packages for walk-in and online bookings when they sign up to the Smart Traveller membership to receive year-round benefits. Corporate cards including AMEX Platinum and Dragon Pass cardholders can access the lounge.

Okan Kufeci, senior vice president, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Plaza Premium Group, said, “We are delighted to be welcoming travelers to the new Blush Lounge. The lounge provides travelers a relaxing and pleasant atmosphere. On top of that, we offer an array of Kosher dining options upon request to suit the different dietary needs of our travelers. We are also happy to be able to extend our services in one of the world’s busiest airports, as Heathrow Airport serves hundreds of destinations across the globe. The opening of the new Blush Lounge strengthens our presence in Heathrow Airport as we have several properties under Plaza Premium Lounge across Terminal 2, 4 and 5, as well as Aerotel, our 82-bedroom in-airport hotel located inside Terminal 3, Arrivals.”

Ross Baker, chief commercial officer at Heathrow Airport, said, “It’s great news for Heathrow that Plaza Premium Group have chosen to add to their network of lounges at the airport. The new Blush Lounge in Terminal 4 is an exciting new hospitality option for passengers of all airlines to depart as they mean to go on from Heathrow.”