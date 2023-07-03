Gwalior Airport selects Alstef Group for baggage handling upgrade

Alstef Group has been awarded the contract for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the new baggage handling system at Gwalior Airport in Madhya Pradesh, India.

The outbound system will comprise 16 check-in counters, a Level 1 CT-EDS x-ray machine and a make-up carousel, while the arrivals system will feature three new inclined carousels designed for high-capacity bag retrieval. Alstef Group will collaborate with ISAT (Batelle) to ensure compliance with the highest industry standards. Upon completion, Alstef Group will be engaged for a 13-year operation and maintenance contract to ensure system reliability.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) awarded the contract and the project is scheduled for completion in 2023. The baggage handling system at Gwalior Airport will align with the “highest standards of efficiency, reliability and passenger satisfaction” Alstef said.

