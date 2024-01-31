Harry Reid International introduces remote bag drop

Travelers at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) can now check their bags and print their boarding passes at new remote bag drop stations at the airport’s Rent-A-Car Center and Terminal 3 Departures.

The new service aims to reduce check-in area volumes, departure curb traffic and the overall amount of luggage on airport shuttles and inside the terminals.

“As passenger volumes continue to grow, we are constantly seeking new ways to make the travel experience less stressful for customers while also reducing congestion at key points of the airport’s operations,” said Ralph LePore, senior director for the Clark County Department of Aviation. “This remote bag-drop service will provide increased flexibility for our passengers, and we are thrilled to have it in time to welcome fans arriving for Super Bowl LVIII.”

Two permanent locations will operate Thursdays-Mondays, with the Rent-A-Car Center location available 4:00am-2:30pm and Terminal 3 Departures open 4:00am-12:00pm.

The free-to-use remote bag-drop services will be available for passengers flying with American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines. Bags must be dropped off at least 90 minutes before the flight’s departure time.

In December 2023, the Clark County Board of Commissioners approved the multi-year contract with Bags Inc., which operates similar programs in Denver, Tampa, New Orleans, Orlando and Boston. The contract also allows LAS the option to operate additional pop-up locations during high-volume weekends.