NEC to pilot biometric kiosks at Haneda Airport

NEC Corporation has received an order from the Immigration Services Agency and Japan Customs for the installation of immigration and customs declaration kiosks that will be used for immigration and customs inspections at Haneda Airport Terminal 2, as well as the design of related systems. A field pilot for these kiosks began on January 31, 2024.

NEC says there has been a sharp increase in the number of passengers who choose electronic options for immigration and customs. The government of Japan has set a target of welcoming 60 million overseas visitors to Japan by 2030, requiring seamless arrival procedures to reduce congestion.

Travelers must register for the service in advance using the Visit Japan Web service provided by Japan’s Digital Agency. They will be issued with a QR code, which they must scan along with their passport at an immigration and customs declaration kiosk deployed along the entering route. They must also take a photo to verify their identity using face recognition and undergo fingerprint scanning. By linking all of this information with the systems used by the Immigration Services Agency and Japan Customs, the process enables one-stop immigration and customs declaration.

The appropriate language is automatically displayed when the user scans their QR code for entry records and customs declaration information at the immigration and customs declaration kiosk.

The kiosks verify the identity of travelers using NeoFace, the core technology in NEC’s Bio-IDiom biometric systems. Fingerprints are also scanned at high speeds. The most appropriate camera is automatically selected according to the user’s height. NeoFace is also designed to automatically detect masks, sunglasses or other accessories, prompting users to remove them and therefore minimizing the number of steps necessary to take photographs suitable for immigration procedures.

