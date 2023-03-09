Passenger Terminal Today
Hefei Xinqiao Airport to implement baggage system from Siemens Logistics

Siemens Logistics will equip the new Terminal 2 at Hefei Xinqiao Airport in eastern China with its baggage handling and sorting technology, to help the airport expand its capacity to around 30 million passengers a year.

As part of this installation, Siemens Logistics is implementing a VarioTray baggage handling system. The VarioTray TilterPlus component, which can route bags in three directions, will be used for sorting. To improve the overall energy consumption of the system, variable-frequency drives will be installed. In addition, the company is integrating VarioStore, a modern early bag store (EBS) with a storage capacity of 700 spaces. The EBS is intended to improve the transfer baggage process and enable passengers to check in early. The BagIQ high-level control software, which guides luggage through the system, will control baggage flows in Terminal 2. It will also coordinate data within the airport’s ecosystem, thereby ensuring a higher level of process transparency.

Michael Schneider, CEO of Siemens Logistics, said, “With our high-performance products and solutions, we are generating significant added value for our customers. A prime example is Hefei Xinqiao Airport, where we are installing a state-of-the-art baggage handling system with sophisticated control. These technologies will enable the airport to meet the growing demand for travel in the region and beyond.”

