Brisbane Airport receives ACI’s Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation

Brisbane Airport (BNE) in Australia has received Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation from Airport Council International (ACI).

The “transformation” status recognizes Brisbane Airport’s long-term carbon management strategy towards absolute emissions reductions and evidence of forging meaningful partnerships to reduce the emissions of airport partners. According to the airport, Brisbane Airport is only the 10th airport in Asia-Pacific to reach Level 4 or above carbon accreditation status.

Gert-Jan de Graaff, CEO of Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC), said, “Given Australia’s reliance on air travel to connect to the rest of the world, partnering with all parts of the aviation sector to decarbonize the industry is essential to protecting the natural heritage that Queensland is world-renowned for. We are playing an active role in enabling the airport community and aviation sector to decarbonize. Queensland is well placed to be part of the sustainable aviation fuels revolution and design of next-generation aircraft.”

Stefano Baronci, director general of ACI Asia-Pacific, said, “We are proud of Brisbane Airport’s excellent achievement in reducing carbon emissions and setting an example for airports in the region. Brisbane Airport is firmly positioning itself as one of the leaders in efficient carbon management and this achievement truly demonstrates its firm commitment to invest in a more sustainable future. It’s encouraging to see airports making tremendous efforts to adapt to the impact of climate change and enhance climate resilience in an era of unprecedented challenges for the industry.”

