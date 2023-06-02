Kuala Lumpur Airport installs self-bag-drop solution

The ground handler of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, Malaysia Airports Holdings (MAHB) has commissioned German provider Materna IPS to provide a self-bag-drop (SBD) solution.

With the Materna IPS system Flex.Go, the airport has chosen a baggage conveyor system for their passengers. The Flex.Go kiosks are equipped with an integrated camera system for automatic conveyability checks and tub detection. According to the company, the solution’s high degree of accuracy enables it to measure and use the shape and dimensions of baggage for volume control and classification. The same camera solution can also help prevent inadmissible items from entering the airport’s baggage handling system (BHS).

A total of six SBD units were commissioned on April 17 and have since been responsible for the second step of the two-step baggage check-in process. The Materna IPS SBD systems has been designed to provide passengers with an easy and quick way to drop off and insert their baggage into the BHS. In this way, the self-service solution helps to minimize waiting times and reduce queues at the counters.

Read more of the latest self-service updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.