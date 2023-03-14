Passenger Terminal Today
PTX Day 1: Materna IPS presents its automated baggage and passenger handling portfolio

Materna IPS is presenting a series of self-service products, including its flagship solution, the Flex.Go, at Passenger Terminal Expo in Amsterdam, March 14-16.

The Flex.Go system was designed to be elegant and offer quick and easy self-service, resulting in a more efficient and streamlined process with no queues at the terminal. Materna IPS developed the flexible system with a modular approach to offer numerous options to simplify the bag-drop process and meet the specific needs of different airports.

Multiple airports worldwide, such as Zurich (ZRH) in Switzerland, O’Hare International (ORD) in Illinois and Haneda (HND) in Japan, have implemented self-bag-drop technology to improve the passenger experience. With Flex.Go, Materna IPS expects to significantly increase capacity and throughput.

Dr Georg Oschmann, managing director of Materna IPS, said, “Materna IPS introduces several devices of the Flex.Family product line. With a total of six devices, the Flex.Family now offers the perfect solution, from all-new greenfield installations to smaller or more specific retrofits, whether for check-in or self-handling. Due to their modular approach, the solutions can be perfectly tailored to the individual requirements of the airport or airline. At our booth, devices on display are equipped with our biometric solution, as well as 4D baggage recognition, which visitors can try out. We are looking forward to people’s reactions when they experience the benefits of automatic facial and baggage recognition first hand.”

To find out more about Materna IPS’s products, visit Booth 1195.

