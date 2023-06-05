ParkVia acquired by CAVU

Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited (CAVU)– Manchester Airports Group’s American and digital division – has acquired parking reservation platform ParkVia. This strategic acquisition will enable CAVU to expand its presence in Europe and unlock opportunities in ports, rail stations, downtowns and other locations.

Founded in 2008, ParkVia has gained royal recognition, winning the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the category of international trade in both 2014 and 2019. Its team collaborates with providers of parking and other travel-related products, and its primary objective is to deliver customers a comprehensive range of options tailored to their specific requirements.

Martin Jones, CEO of CAVU, said, “This is an exciting opportunity for both ParkVia and CAVU. Our organizations have shared ambitions, culture and values. We’ll be combining our inventory to access new customers through more channels in our core markets, as well as exploring new markets together as we continue to scale our travel marketplace globally.”

Mark Pegler, managing director of ParkVia, added, “For over 15 years we have been offering customers a one-stop shop where they can choose the right airport parking for their needs, combined with other airport products such as lounges and FastTrack. Bringing our businesses together will enable us to double down on our vision and provide us with mutual opportunities to accelerate our growth faster than we could on our own, creating more value for our passengers and the businesses that serve them.”

