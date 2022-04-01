Passenger Terminal Today
Plattsburgh International Airport deploys Analogic’s checkpoint security screening solution

Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) in New York has deployed Analogic’s computed tomography (CT) technology, named the ConneCT Checkpoint Security Screening Solution (CPSS).

The solution will be located at a US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint. The deployment is part of the TSA’s checkpoint property screening systems (CPSS) program which will have Analogic deploy over 300 mid-size CPSS systems into airport security checkpoints across the USA. Analogic expects the CT screening technology to improve both aviation security as well as the passenger experience by providing enhanced 3D images to security officers and by limiting divesture and increasing throughput, in a touch-free environment.

Tom Ripp, CEO of Analogic said, “This is an important milestone for Analogic because it demonstrates our commitment to advanced technology, to operational efficiency and to the satisfaction of the traveling public. This is the first true step on the journey toward the implementation of totally frictionless security processing. Coming only months after our contract award, this deployment is a tribute to the hard work of the TSA, the team at Plattsburgh, our airport partners and Analogic’s dedicated employees.”

