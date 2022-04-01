Dublin Airport Authority to upgrade the terminals buildings at Dublin and Cork airports

Engineering and design company Atkins has been appointed by Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) as the multi-disciplinary consultant for the delivery of a services framework for its terminals and ancillary buildings at Dublin and Cork airports in Ireland.

The work will include improving retail areas, airline lounges and check-in zones, as well as cargo facilities across the Dublin Airport site, both landside and airside. Services being provided by Atkins include strategic infrastructure planning, airport planning, capacity modeling, multi-discipline design, information management, ICT and aviation security.

The project is intended to improve the security and passenger journey provided at the airports, while also facilitating their capacity growth. DAA’s in-house design team planned the project to run over the next five years but the contract with Atkins is extendable by four years. The framework follows DAA’s recent collaboration with Colas and Atkins on Cork Airport’s main runway rehabilitation.