Frontex launches app to assist with EES implementation

The European border and coast guard agency Frontex has developed a mobile application to support European countries with the implementation of the new Entry/Exit System (EES) and to facilitate border checks for travelers.

The Travel to Europe mobile app enables non-EU travelers to pre-register their travel document data and facial image for the EES before arriving at a border crossing point. It also enables travelers to provide their replies to the conditions of entry questionnaire. In simple terms, most of the information that border guards would have to insert to EES about a third country national at the border crossing point could be sent with the app in advance, enabling faster entry or exit. The app does not replace border checks but is designed to make them smoother and faster.

The app will go live in selected travel hubs and is voluntary for member states and travelers. The first confirmed live launch will take place at Arlanda Airport in Sweden later this year. Frontex is also planning pilots with Dutch, French and Italian authorities at selected major entry points in 2026. The agency says Portugal, Greece and Hungary have expressed interest in the app.

The app is ready to be used with the start of the EES in the coming autumn.

Read about the EU’s gradual rollout of EES here