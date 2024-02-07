Princess Juliana Airport deploys Materna’s self-bag-drop systems

Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) in Saint Martin has deployed Materna’s self-bag-drop (SBD) systems to offer more open space while reducing queuing and ensuring a safe, secure and hassle-free journey.

This adaptive technology enables multiple airlines to share its use, while still providing opportunities for customized functionality in line with each airline’s unique requirements. Implementing SBD in a common-use environment puts SXM on a very short list of North American airports.

The integrated artificial intelligence (AI) categorizes distinct pieces of baggage based on previously learned shapes. This information influences the decision-making process regarding the suitability for checking or conveyance of a specific item. If it is determined that an item cannot be conveyed, passengers are instructed to use a special luggage tub – something that commonly occurs with backpacks characterized by loose straps recognized by Materna’s advanced software.

SBDs are equipped with a security instruction system. If a passenger attempts to bypass security through the SBD, an alarm will sound and the entire baggage system will come to a halt.

“The time it takes to check a bag is so short, passengers have to think about what to do next with their spare time. SBDs have been known not only to enhance the passenger experience but also to improve baggage hygiene in the baggage handling system. Any modification that aids in optimizing the transit of passengers and bags is certainly a victory for us,” stated Brian Mingo, CEO of SXM. “Furthermore, we take pride in acknowledging that advancements facilitated by Materna IPS have streamlined passenger experiences, henceforth ensuring a seamless journey for our travelers.”

“Materna is proud to work in partnership on such a critical operation with PJIAE and its airline partners. It’s been remarkable to witness this transformation making SXM the most innovative airport in the Caribbean,” said Gary McDonald, president of Materna IPS Americas. “We look forward to continued innovation at this crucial tourist hub.”

