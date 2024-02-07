Plaza Premium Group unveils airport lounge at Jomo Kenyatta Airport

Plaza Premium Group has unveiled a 366m2 exclusive airport lounge at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya, in Terminal 1D, next to Gate 4 on Level 2.

With 150 seats, the lounge’s interior is intended to reflect contemporary African aesthetics, blending touches of tribal patterns with a calming color palette. Amenities include a variety of lounge seating, high-speed wi-fi, charging stations, dedicated workspaces and showers. The diverse menu features Kenyan flavors and international cuisines prepared by professional chefs.

Henry Ogoye, managing director of the Kenya Airports Authority, said, “The addition of Plaza Premium Lounge at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is a significant milestone for Kenya Airports Authority. It reflects our dedication to providing passengers with top-notch amenities and comfort during their journeys. This partnership exemplifies our continuous efforts to elevate the standards of airport services in the region. We are proud to be a part of this exciting development and are confident that it will enhance the overall airport experience for travelers visiting East Africa, aligning perfectly with our vision to make travel stress-free and our mission to provide a consistent and delightful travel experience.”

Okan Kufeci, senior vice president of the Plaza Premium Group’s EMEA division, stated, “PPG’s presence in the MEA region is growing from strength to strength. Recently we celebrated the successful openings of our Plaza Premium Lounge Amman, Jordan, as well as two Root98 outlets in Jeddah. Today’s announcement marks the fourth touchpoint for us in this vibrant region in the past six months, and we are honored to be a partner with Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to offer a more comfortable way to await your flight in one of the fast-growing global tourism markets.”

The new lounge is the group’s second location in Africa and adds to the company’s presence in the MEA region, which includes executive airport lounges, hotels and F&B outlets in Amman, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Addis Ababa.

