Siemens Logistics to upgrade baggage handling system at Austin-Bergstrom Airport

Siemens Logistics has been contracted to supply and install the new outbound baggage handling system (BHS) at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas, USA.

After more than two decades of service, the existing BHS, also installed by Siemens, will be replaced by a new mainline belt conveyor featuring sortation via high-speed diverters and vertical sorters. The scope of the order also includes the modernization of the higher- and lower-level controls for the entire system. The project is scheduled for completion by late 2024.

Michael Schneider, CEO of Siemens Logistics, said, “It makes us very proud that Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has once again chosen us as its partner for this project. With our forward-looking sorting and conveying technologies and our experienced team, we help the customer to further improve baggage handling processes at its airport.”

Somer Shindler, chief development officer at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, said, “This is an important project and a key improvement that will provide benefits for us in the near term and for future generations of AUS travelers. Our airport is serving more passengers and processing more bags than ever before. We are thrilled to work with the exceptional and renowned team from Siemens Logistics once again to bring this new and improved system to our airport.

Andrew Savage, CEO of Siemens Logistics in the US, added, “Our goal is to supply solutions and systems that exceed our customers’ needs. We look forward to working collaboratively with our partners and customer to deliver a baggage handling system that becomes a true asset to the airport operations at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for decades to come.”

Siemens Logistics will be tasked with the provision and installation of more than 2.4km of belt conveyor with over 900 drives. The system will feature a new consolidated checked baggage inspection system with seven latest-generation screening machines. These are expected to screen baggage at a total capacity of 4,000 items per hour.