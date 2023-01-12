Vilnius Airport receives €14m in EU funding for new terminal

Lithuanian airport operator Lietuvos oro uostai (LOU) has received €14.28m (US$15.4m) in European Commission funding to support the construction of a new terminal at Vilnius Airport.

The proposed 14,400m2 facility will increase the terminal footprint by a third and will double passenger throughput from 1,200 travelers per hour to 2,400. Alongside ensuring operational safety and reducing passenger congestion, the new building will increase overall capacity to 7.8 million passengers annually.

Ground access at the airport will also be improved, with new paving and a more efficient transport scheme. The new building will be built to A ++ energy standards and BREEAM Good certified.

The terminal will cover two floors, with a modern passenger check-in area and a self-service zone on the ground floor. The building will also be equipped with common public spaces, cafes and other commercial areas.

The new terminal will be connected to the existing passenger terminal by a spacious walkway, which will ensure easy connections between the terminals. It will also have two new airbridges connecting directly to the aircraft.

The new terminal is scheduled to become operational in Q1 2025.