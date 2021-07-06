SITA updates passenger processing at Prague Airport

SITA says it has implemented its new-generation of passenger processing infrastructure at Václav Havel Airport in Prague, Czech Republic, paving the way to a completely touchless, mobile passenger journey at the airport.

Its new TS6 Kiosks work together with the next-generation SITA Flex platform, offering what the company says is a fluid and intuitive experience for passengers and increased agility for the airport.

Beyond optimizing the current experience for passengers, the new platform empowers Prague Airport to move from the traditional passenger journey to a more efficient and seamless digital passenger journey using mobile, self-service and automated solutions on-site and off-site, SITA says. This means in the future passengers will be able to complete various steps in the journey such as check-in and bag drop from their cell phone or using their biometric identity, improving passenger satisfaction and streamlining the flow of passengers through the airport.

Part of this solution is the deployment of 35 TS6 check-in kiosks that allow passengers to check in with ease and, with the support of SITA Flex, enjoy a unified experience no matter which airline they are flying. The kiosks are complemented by overhead displays and integrate with SITA Flex, which is designed to be cloud-based and can be switched on the moment an airline develops a cloud-based app. As a result, airlines can transform their passengers’ journeys, building on or tailoring existing passenger processing infrastructure and software.

Martin Kucera, director of Prague Airport Operations, said, “This investment in our terminal infrastructure is as much about today’s requirements as it is about preparing us for a new automated and more digitalized passenger journey in the future. Based on the open tender, SITA has offered us a long-term solution that allows us to bring even better customer experience to our passengers while using the maximum functionality of the technology implemented at Prague Airport, the gateway to the Czech Republic.”

Sergio Colella, SITA president for Europe, added, “The pressure the pandemic poses on the industry is severe and the challenges to face are complex. Airports must manage the current financial strain from low flight volumes while also readying themselves for future sustainable growth. With this deployment of SITA Flex and TS6 Kiosks, we’re proud to support Prague Airport in addressing both challenges, and we’re excited to see passengers return to safer, smarter and more seamless air travel.”