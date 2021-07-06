Emirates reopens Dubai First Class lounge

Emirates has re-opened its dedicated First Class Lounge at Dubai International’s (DXB) Concourse B to serve the growing volume of premium customers traveling from and through Emirates’ hub, as more markets around the world ease restrictions and put in place protocols that enable international travel.

Emirates says it will also continue to operate its Business Class Lounge in Concourse B which has been opened since July for First and Business Class travellers as well as eligible Skywards members. The re-opened Emirates First Class Lounge also features refreshed and spacious seating in the dining, rest and social areas.

Reflecting the latest food trends and customer feedback, Emirates’ latest First Class Lounge menu offers a dedicated selection of delicious vegan, gluten-free and other healthy options, in addition to culinary highlights such as: char-grilled wagyu burger, 72-hour braised beef short ribs, foie gras terrine, Black Angus tenderloin, and a traditional Emirati breakfast.

The re-opening of Emirates’ First Class Lounge in Concourse B is the latest in a phased program where the airline has steadily and safely restarted its exclusive ground services for premium customers over the past year. This includes complimentary Chauffeur Drive in 70 cities, and Emirates Lounge operations in Dubai, Cairo, New York, Manchester, Boston, Milan and Los Angeles.