Sofia Airport to update baggage system technology with Alstef Group

Sofia International Airport in Bulgaria will install a new baggage handling system (BHS) with baggage handling company Alstef Group.

The contract, worth more than BGN20m (US$11m), includes the supply, installation and maintenance of a state-of-the-art baggage management solution. The companies assert that the updated system will ensure full self-service (self-bag drop) at pre-check-in for a flight and will also enable check-in agent-assisted service. The new technical solution is stated to be 70% more efficient than the current one and is to be fully managed by Alstef Group’s software control solution BagWare.

Together with the replacement of the baggage system, the airport will also begin reconstruction of the check-in area in Terminal 2. In 2023, the number of check-in counters will be doubled and relocated to increase passenger comfort. With the commissioning of the new BHS, Terminal 2 will be able to serve a significantly higher number of passengers.

The implementation of the system is in line with both the pace of traffic recovery and the development plans for the Bulgarian capital’s airport. This means that, following the redevelopment, Terminal 2 will be able to accommodate diverted traffic from the near 70-year-old Terminal 1.

Jesus Caballero, CEO of Sofia Airport, stated, “The baggage management system is key to how the airport operates. We’re buying a state-of-the-art technology solution that will make us faster and more efficient, and that will benefit our millions of passengers. The project is part of the airport’s overall transformation, for which we are investing BGN 150m [US$82.5] by the end of 2025.”

Nicolas Breton, CEO of Alstef Group, said, “Alstef Group is delighted to be selected as the baggage handling system technology partner of Sofia Airport and to support the airport’s quest to deliver a more streamlined and enjoyable passenger experience.”

