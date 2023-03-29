Lithuanian Airports launches tender for parking lot operator

Airport operator Lithuanian Airports has launched an international tender for the selection of the operator of all of its parking lots.

The new operator will manage more than 3,300 parking spaces (existing and planned in the future) at three airports in Vilnius, Kaunas and Palanga in Lithuania. After signing the contract, the new operator is expected to implement the necessary technologies for high-quality administration of parking spaces, to properly adapt the existing airport infrastructure for use, to install charging stations for electric cars, to ensure comprehensive infrastructure maintenance and to perform snow removal in the parking lots. The operator will also have to ensure security within the territory of the lots. It is also expected that the new operator will be able to manage parking spaces at the Lithuanian airports for up to 10 years.

In Vilnius Airport, the new operator will administer a multi-story parking lot, long-term parking spaces and a central parking zone, which will be installed along with the new departure terminal. It is expected that by the end of 2024, the new operator will take over the administration of an area of more than 40,000m2 and more than 1,300 parking spaces.

At Kaunas Airport, the operator will be responsible for the short-term parking and two long-term parking lots, as well as an area of almost 10,000m2 where the development of parking spaces can be carried out. It is planned that by 2024 almost 1,400 parking spaces will be transferred to the lot operator at Kaunas Airport. At Palanga Airport, about 470 parking spaces will be handed over, located in both short-term and long-term parking lots. At this airport, the new operator will administer an area of 15,600m2.

The international selection of the parking lot operator has already started, and market participants can submit their applications until June 2023. The administration of the parking lots at Vilnius Airport should be completely taken over by October of 2024 when the contract works for the new passenger departure terminal and accesses (transport scheme) will be completed.

Gintarė Norvilaitė-Tautevičė, chief commercial officer at Lithuanian Airports, said, “One of the main purposes of the new tender is to ensure that all parking lots at the Lithuanian airports are managed by an experienced operator able to ensure the quality of parking services provided to passengers and partners. We have already completed market consultations, during which we presented the scope of the tender to local and international companies. By implementing this project, we want to increase and at the same time unify the quality of the services provided, thus one of the most important elements that we are going to evaluate is a potential operator’s experience in the market. The new operator will not only have to take control of all the parking spaces, but also implement technological improvements, including the large-scale development of charging stations for electric cars.”

