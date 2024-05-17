Vanderlande announces two BHS contracts at Vietnam airports

Vanderlande has announced that it has recently signed two contracts to provide baggage handling systems (BHS) for airports that serve Ho Chi Minh City and the surrounding region in Vietnam.

The first contract was signed in Hanoi between Vanderlande and Construction Corporation No1 JSP (CC1). It covers a strategic agreement to supply and install a BHS for the new passenger terminal (T3) at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. For this project, Vanderlande will integrate the complete flow of baggage into one control system – from bag drop all the way through to the make-up area. CC1 is responsible for construction services and the installation of passenger terminal equipment.

The second contract was signed in Ho Chi Minh City between Vanderlande and IC Ictas Insaat (ICTAS) to provide a BHS at Long Thanh International Airport. The new facility is scheduled to open in 2026 and is approximately 40km from the city. Vanderlande will again provide an integrated end-to-end solution that takes care of baggage from passenger check-in to flight make-up. ICTAS is already responsible for several of the airport’s BHS packages.

