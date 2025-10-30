High-level meeting discusses airport security improvements for Sri Lanka’s Bandaranaike

Sri Lanka’s defence secretary and deputy minister of ports and aviation met on October 23 to discuss security at Bandaranaike International Airport.

Secretary of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (retired), Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku and other senior officials conducted an inspection of the airport premises to assess current security measures and consider how these might be improved.

They called for strengthening inter-agency coordination, combating illegal activities and improving response mechanisms, ensuring the safety of passengers, airline crew and airport staff, and agreed to establish a comprehensive, unified security management framework.

