CT checkpoint screening coming to Thai airports

Airports of Thailand has ordered three Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX computed tomography checkpoint scanners from Smiths Detection. This order represents the first CT checkpoint technology at Thai airports.

These CT checkpoint scanners generate high-resolution 3D images of carry-on luggage for the automatic detection of explosives and other threats. Once installed, passengers will be able to pass through the checkpoints without having to remove electronics and liquids from bags.

