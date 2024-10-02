DigiYatra biometric program rolled out at nine more Indian airports

India’s national biometric program, DigiYatra, has been rolled out at nine further Airport Authority of India (AAI) airports (Visakhapatnam, Patna, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Goa (Dabolim), Indore, Ranchi, Coimbatore and Bagdogra).

Conceived by the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation, the DigiYatra initiative has been designed to provide contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports based on facial recognition technology. Eventually, the program will be rolled out across all Indian airports.

SITA is providing its Smart Path, Passenger Flow Management and Face Pods technologies to AAI for the program.