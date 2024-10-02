Melbourne Airport unveils proposed Elite Park development

Melbourne Airport in Australia has unveiled plans for the Elite Park development, an entertainment, leisure and retail precinct. The 32-hectare site, located between the Tullamarine Freeway and Airport Drive, is expected to support 2,140 jobs across a range of industries that will largely be filled from nearby communities in Hume and Brimbank.

Elite Park development

Subject to federal government approval, Elite Park will be developed in three stages over approximately nine years, with development due to start in 2025 and the first new tenants expected to be welcomed by the end of 2026.

As well as thousands of jobs, this development is expected to create around A$246m (US$170m) in value to the Victorian economy each year. The plans for the proposed Elite Park precinct went on formal public exhibition on September 26, 2024, with the community invited to provide feedback through December 20, 2024.

Community engagement benefits

Jai McDermott, chief of ground transport, property and retail at Melbourne Airport, said, “Elite Park is designed to be a destination for work and leisure and an exciting place for the local community. Melbourne Airport is more than just an airport. We are building community spaces that create jobs and places where people can spend time with friends and family. Urbnsurf is a great example of this. Australia’s first surf park is now one of the most popular attractions in Victoria, drawing hundreds of thousands of people each year. Elite Park will build on the success of this facility and support the continued growth of the City of Hume as a tourism destination. Elite Park will attract a range of tenants, including entertainment and leisure, food and beverage outlets, and large-format retail businesses. One of our expected tenants is Topgolf, who will bring their first facility to Melbourne.”

