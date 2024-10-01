Wilmington Airport receives US$20m in federal grants

Wilmington International Airport (ILM) in North Carolina has received US$20m in federal grants to support its capital improvements. The grants were funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

Terminal improvements

These improvements include the realignment of Airport Boulevard, a new terminal curb front, the design of a terminal expansion to add new gates, as well as improvements for general aviation. The funds will be allocated as follows: US$18.1m roadway realignment and a new terminal curb front, US$900,000 terminal design, and US$1m in general aviation improvements.

ILM’s capital investment plan

“These federal grants are a significant piece in filling out ILM’s five-year capital plan, as laid out in the airport’s vision plan,” stated Jeff Bourk, airport director of ILM. “The grants ensure we have the funding to move forward with the roadway realignment and terminal curb project, planned to be complete by fall 2026.”

