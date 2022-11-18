Emirates to launch fast-track biometric passenger processing at Dubai airport

Airline Emirates will launch fast-track biometric passenger processing for international travelers at Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Previously, this functionality was only available to UAE residents and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals. International passengers will be able to use the service in 2023 by providing official consent in the Emirates app, at Emirates self-check-in kiosks, or in person at Emirates check-in desks.

The initiative will use biometric recognition technologies and the GDRFA pre-populated biometric database to identify travelers at Terminal 3 check-in, lounges, boarding and immigration. The AI systems recognize passengers’ unique facial features and link this to their passports for instant identity verification.

The partnership between the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and Emirates in Dubai is a cooperative effort to improve the digitally focused travel experience of Dubai visitors. The agreement is expected to improve passenger traffic procedures inside Terminal 3 and create a faster and more efficient airport experience for travelers transferring to connecting flights, as well as those who arrive in Dubai as their final destination.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, director general of GDRFA in Dubai, and Adel Al Redha, chief operating officer of Emirates. Al-Marri said, “Dubai is one of the world’s most aspirational destinations, and 2022 has already seen more than eight million tourists arrive to the city. We continue to support our key partners with best-in-class services as we strive for excellence and innovation in positioning Dubai as the world’s leading business hub and tourism destination.”

Al Redha said, “Emirates continually invests to improve customer experience and we thank the GDFRA for extending the bridges of cooperation, communication and coordination to add value to Emirates’ services and allow our international passengers to Fly Better.”