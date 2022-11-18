IATA to expand environmental assessment certification to airports

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched the IATA Environmental Assessment for Airports and Ground Service Providers (IEnvA for GSPs).

IEnvA is an environmental management system based on standards and best practices that were built in collaboration with airlines, airports, ground service providers, IATA and sustainability experts. The programs are designed to enable participants to build robust environmental management plans with continual performance improvements. It complies with ISO 14001 (Environmental Management) requirements. IEnvA for airports and GSPs will make use of IEnvA oversight, governance and quality control processes and will include the provision of standards and recommended practices, training access, readiness workshops and external assessment. IEnvA for Airports and GSPs is an expansion of the IEnvA for Airlines program. Approximately 50 airlines are part of the IEnvA program, with 34 of them fully certified while the others are in the process.

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) in Canada is the first participant in the expanded IEnvA and is expected to play a leadership role as the value chain aligns to ensure a sustainable future for air transportation. The airport will work with IATA to establish the IEnvA Standards for airports and guidance material to improve performance in areas such as emissions, waste, water, noise, energy and biodiversity. As with IEnvA for Airlines, upon a successful independent assessment, YEG and other successful entities will be included in the IEnvA Certification Registry.

Sebastian Mikosz, senior vice president for environment and sustainability at IATA, said, “IEnvA has a solid track record of improving the environmental performance of airlines. As the aviation industry committed to improving sustainability, including achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the expansion of IEnvA to airports and GSPs is critical. With Edmonton International Airport’s pioneering participation in the expanded program, we have a clear signal that the industry’s sustainability commitments are being actioned in a systematic results-oriented approach across the value chain.”

Myron Keehn, vice president of air service, business development, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) and stakeholder relations at Edmonton International Airport, said, “This is a significant milestone for airports around the world, and we are proud to be a part of the movement towards a sustainable future for aviation. IATA’s Environmental Assessment Program has supported the sustainability narrative across the aviation industry, and we are excited to be the first airport involved in expanding this program as we continue to prioritize ESG, innovation and forward-thinking solutions to airport operations and strategic partnerships.”